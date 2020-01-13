Weekend of fun and games for furry friends

The third edition of Pet Fed, a pet festival, saw over 800 dogs and cats take part in numerous activities over the weekend at Juhu.

On day one on Saturday, 818 pets dogs and cats took part in numerous activities like ‘biscuits building’, ‘fab Indie’, ‘temptation alley’ and ‘cosplay’. An international cat show in association with World Cat Federation was held on Sunday.

Akshay Gupta, founder, Pet Fed, said they were overwhelmed with the positive response from the people of Mumbai. “The city has exceeded my expectations. It is heart-warming to see such enthusiasm towards good causes. We also ended up getting a lot of Indie dogs adopted in association with our animal welfare partners,” he said.

Actor Minissha Lamba, who came with her pets Chloe and Zoey, said she wished there were more events where pets and parents could come and have a day out with their children. “And I wish to have more of these in Mumbai,” she said.

On Sunday, there was a special security police dog show in the presence of renowned dog trainers, and actor Dino Morea.

Pet Fed also organised a cat show with international judges, a first in the city. NGOs from across Mumbai brought adoptable animals for anyone interested in adding a furry friend to their family. “It is important to encourage adopting an Indie pet. They’re just as good as any breed animal,” Mr. Gupta said.

A special agility and play area, spanning 10,000 square feet — including a fully indoor cat zone — was also well received as pets got a chance to stretch their legs and socialise.