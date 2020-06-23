Wedding receptions allowed, but with 50 attendees at most

Mumbai

23 June 2020 23:24 IST

State seeks extension on free rice, dal provision for the poor

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said citizens can now organise wedding receptions, but only with a maximum of 50 attendees and ensuring that physical distancing norms are followed strictly.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar said the State government has received numerous requests asking to lift the restrictions on holding wedding receptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were constantly receiving requests to this effect. Therefore, we have decided to allow wedding receptions with a maximum 50 attendees,” the minister said, reiterating that all physical distancing norms have to be followed.

The receptions can be organised only on open lawns, non air-conditioned wedding halls, people’s residences or the nearby area. Mr. Vadettiwar said the decision was taken in view of the government’s move towards easing the lockdown restrictions and resuming activity in the State.

Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, requesting an extension to the provision of free rice and dal to the poor till September. The relief is being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana.

“For the last three months, we have been giving 5 kg rice per person and 1 kg dal per family for free to those with ration cards every month. Businesses have not restarted yet, neither are there jobs available for the poor. I have requested that the scheme should be continued for the next three months, till September,” Mr. Bhujbal said.

On Tuesday, he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar, requesting him to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.