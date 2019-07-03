We survived 2005, why was Monday’s rain so destructive, ask Mumbaikars

A little after midnight on Monday, Tejas Modkale, an employee of the Maharashtra Security Force, was preparing to sleep when he was swept away in a slush of water, mud, and concrete. He survived without injuries, and rescued many people, including his parents and sister. But he blamed the terrible construction quality of the 20-foot wall and the government apathy towards their rehabilitation for the 22 deaths in the collapse on Tuesday.

“We braved the cloud burst in July 2005, which led to the worst deluge Mumbai had ever seen. Why did Monday’s rainfall prove so destructive?” Mr. Modkale, a resident of Sainath Welfare Society, which has around 100 houses, asked.

He said the concrete wall was built over a year ago with almost no outlets for the water to flow out. Before the new wall, a thick stone wall stood in its place, which was also of the same height. “The stone wall was stronger with big holes for the water to pass. But it was demolished stating that it was old and thus in a dangerous condition,” Mr. Modkale said. He said during the 2005 deluge, they were asked to vacate the premises temporarily as the flow of water was very heavy.

Such a large number of fatalities could have been avoided had the government rehabilitated them in time, Mr. Modkale said. “In 2000, our homes were demolished by the forest department but we were not given rehabilitation. We had no choice but to rebuild our houses at the same spot,” he said, adding the people rebuilt their houses as per their finances — some built shanties while some could make semi-concrete structures. Mr. Modkale said the wall collapse took away everything he had. “All our possessions and important documents are gone. We will have to start our life from scratch again.”

He could not even find a pair of slippers after the disaster and was running around barefoot. While he could pull out his parents and one sister to safety, his second sister Priyanka, who lives with her husband two houses away, was admitted to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. “She had multiple injuries but is stable,” he said.