We have been providing two meals: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that migrant labourers living at Shastri Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Behrampada and Kherwadi in Bandra had been supplied groceries and two meals every day since March 28. It also said the areas were being disinfected and the workers were being screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

The BMC’s clarification comes a day after hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Mumbai since the lockdown gathered outside Bandra station, following which opposition leaders said that these people were protesting as they were not getting enough food.

“The BMC has been providing two meals a day to migrant workers since March 28. Between March 28 and April 14, around 50,000 food packets were distributed in these areas as per the demand raised by local elected representatives. Besides, local NGOs have been distributing about 1,000 food packets every day,” the BMC said in a statement.

The civic body also said it brought a truck with 4,000 bags of grains to the site when the mob gathered. Later, 1,500 ration kits and 4,000 food packets were brought in. “Besides, we are doing regular surveys to look for people with cough and fever, and disinfecting the community toilets three to four times a day,” the statement said.