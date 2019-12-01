We demand a complete rollback of the Bill, says trans community

Over 100 people gathered outside Dadar railway station to protest against the Transgender Persons’ (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on November 25, despite heavy criticism from the transgender community across the country.

Dan Rebello, one of the organisers of the protest, said as members of trans, non-binary and intersex community, they condemn the absolute negation of the constitutional right of self-determination and affirmative action through the trans Bill 2019.

“We demand a complete rollback of the Bill in its current form. The community has been crying itself hoarse for the last five years and the state’s refusal to listen only proves once again their desire to protect majoritarian savarna cisgender interests,” Rebello said.

The protesters also demanded that the President send the Bill back to the Parliament. “It should be redrafted in consultation with the true representatives of the communities — independent trans and non-binary individuals,” Rebello said.

Shefali Sharma, a trans activist, said the Bill is a way to erase the community. “The government will have complete control over the community. The Bill places us in a vulnerable position. We as a community have been deprived of our rights since time immemorial.”

Another protester, who did not wish to be named, said the Bill was a total violation of the community’s human rights. “One cannot force someone for a surgery and then validate them as a transgender. Everyone should have the freedom of expressing themselves in the way they want to,” he said.

According to the Bill, members of the community are required to approach the local District Magistrate to obtain a certificate stating that they are transgenders by producing documentary proof of their sex reassignment surgery.

The protesters said that this is a clear violation of privacy, as there are many transgenders who do not want to go in for a surgery.

Leo Vuppuluri, an organiser, said, “The Bill was supposed to protect the rights of trans people but it was passed without consulting anyone from the community. The needs and requirements of the community was not kept in mind by the government while drafting this bill.”