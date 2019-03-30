Mumbai

Water supply pipeline bursts in Ghatkopar

A water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar on Friday afternoon, leading to disrupted water supply in some parts. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday night. The BMC’s Roads department was undertaking road repair work in Ghatkopar on Thursday and a 12-inch pipeline suffered a 1-inch hole when the water supply was on. Supply had to be stopped and diverted to other lines. Most parts of Ghatkopar received supply, except Narayan Nagar, as per BMC. Supply to this area was supposed to be resumed after repairs on Friday night.

Related Topics Mumbai
road safety
civic infrastructure
Mumbai
water supply
Jan 11, 2020 5:31:34 AM

