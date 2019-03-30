A water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar on Friday afternoon, leading to disrupted water supply in some parts. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday night. The BMC’s Roads department was undertaking road repair work in Ghatkopar on Thursday and a 12-inch pipeline suffered a 1-inch hole when the water supply was on. Supply had to be stopped and diverted to other lines. Most parts of Ghatkopar received supply, except Narayan Nagar, as per BMC. Supply to this area was supposed to be resumed after repairs on Friday night.
Water supply pipeline bursts in Ghatkopar
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 5:31:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/water-supply-pipeline-bursts-in-ghatkopar/article26681361.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor