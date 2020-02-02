Water supply in western suburbs restored

Residents of the city’s western suburbs may finally get relief from the water crisis they had been facing since a a water supply pipeline burst on Wednesday due to Metro 6 work at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Late on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 1,800mm water supply pipeline burst during Metro work. As a result, the water department department had to shut the inlets and tunnel to conduct repairs and water supply was affected in the Bandra-Jogeshwari belt from Thursday morning. Soon, the BMC provided contact numbers of water tanker suppliers who would provide people water for free.

On Friday, the civic body declared that repairs would take another day and water would be shut off. While the BMC claimed that people living in affected areas — Bandra, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Kurla and Ghatkopar — were supplied water through 437 tanker trips, citizens said otherwise.

Several took to social media to express their disappointment as there was a shortage of water tankers.

Vinita Shah, a resident of Vile Parle East, tweeted, “There is no water supply since Thursday and we have been told that there are no tankers available either. Stores have even run out of bottled mineral water. My neighbour went to her in-laws’ place in Bandra because of this. For how long will stored water last?”

Citizens also shared pictures of long queues to fill water from common taps. A user @surabhi140 tweeted, “Can #News channels focus on water problem in #Mumbai and tell us when will Andheri, Vile Parle get water? Water tankers have run out of water and visiting cards. (sic)”

Another user @DinooMarino wrote, “Finally .... no one will be held accountable, the rate for one water tanker today is Rs 10,000. No one in the government or BMC is bothered, if this happened in a VIP area, the pipeline would have been fixed in hours. FYI shiv sena also runs the @mybmc #mumbai. (sic)”

Early in the day, the BMC had released a statement, saying that they were trying their best to restore water supply by midnight. “BMC’s seniormost officials are working on war footing to restore water supply,” it said.

Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, also assured residents. “In certain areas of Jogeshwari, Andheri E/ W, Parle, the water pipeline had been damaged. Leakage detected and work has begun. The expected water supply restoration time is around midnight tonight. Took an update from Mun Comm Pravin Pardeshi ji and our officers on ground (sic),” he tweeted.

After a challenging operation, which involved going through a 11-metre deep trench and drilling a manhole on the pipeline, the civic body finally detected the leak around afternoon. A 46-foot deep excavation had to be undertaken and landslide issues kept in mind. After the detection of the leak, it would take the BMC three hours to recharge the pipeline and five to six hours to fill the reservoir.

Announcing the breakthrough at 7.30 p.m., the BMC tweeted, “Good News! The pipeline restored & the manhole closed! Having completed the high pressure work, we are now ready to release very high pressure water through the pipe to fill the water in the reservoir!” After restoration, the work on filling reservoir will begin and on Sunday, people will get water supply as per their regular supply times. (sic)”