Water supply: BMC to spend ₹3,105 crore on Gargai dam

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pay ₹3,105 crore for construction of the Gargai dam that will augment Mumbai’s water supply by 440 million litres a day. The project has been pending for more than a decade. The dam will displace people in six villages.

Mumbai receives approximately 3,800 million litres of water every day and engineers expect the demand to increase to 5,940 million litres a day by 2041. Considering this, the State government and BMC had planned two dams, Gargai and Pinjal, and a river-linking project called Damanganga-Pinjal. The three projects have been pending for more than a decade.

Pinjal dam is supposed to add 880 million litres, while the river link will add 1,586 million litres, thus covering the deficit. The civic administration has finally brought a comprehensive note on the Gargai dam project before the civic standing committee, which shows that the total project cost stands at ₹3,105 crore.

The dam will be constructed in Palghar district and will submerge about 840 hectares of land. Of this, 670 hectares is forest land, while in the remaining, some parts are private land. In all, the project will displace residents of six villages in Palghar district: Ogada, Khodade, Tilmala, Pachghar, Fanasgaon and Aamle. The first two will be completely submerged, while the other four will be partially submerged. The 185 families that will be displaced by the project will displace be rehabilitated in the same district.

Apart from the actual construction of the dam, the project will include construction of a tunnel from this dam to Modak Sagar dam. The necessary studies will be conducted, permissions secured, rehabilitation and compensation to the project-affected as well as for forest land will be paid, and consultants will be appointed for expertise, officials said.