‘Water should be treated as a sustainable resource’

Waste has its uses, and sewage is no exception. It can be a sustainable and valuable resource for water, said participants at a day-long conclave, ‘Maharashtra Water — Moving Towards a Water Secure and Water Smart Future’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), western region, on Wednesday.

The conclave brought together companies and experts in various fields whose work connects them to water. They spoke about issues pertaining to water management, ways in which these issues are being tackled by industries and how these solutions could be extended to domestic water conservation. “We are working on a mission towards water conservation. We want to change the mindset and behaviour of the stakeholders through direct engagement with the industry, government and other stakeholders,” said CII senior counsellor and head advisory services of the CII Water Institute, Sanjay Gupta.

“If 80% of unutilised effluents were to be treated and used as a resource instead of waste, then India will become a water positive or even a water surplus nation,” said Nitin Umbralkar, vice president (Corporate Marketing), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

India has enough water to sustain, even if its consumption doubles. The problem, though, lies in efficient water management, said R. Mukundan, chairman, CII national committee on environment.

“Water needs to be treated as a resource just like energy. It is currently considered a right, rather than a privilege, which is where the lax attitude towards it stems from,” said Tejashree Joshi, general manager (Environmental Engineering), Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Popatrao Pawar, Sarpanch of Hiware Bazar in Ahmednagar district, said cities like Mumbai could improve their water management by not only looking towards countries like Singapore for inspiration but also dealing with issues at a more basic level. “Due to large-scale rural-to-urban migration, there are a lot of slums that come up that block the outlets of water. In-depth research taking into consideration global warming as well as factors such as migration needs to be conducted,” he said. He also called upon CII to not just fund rural water projects but to identify capable leaders to carry them forward.