Watchman dies in wall collapse at Mulund

A 45-year-old man working as a watchman was killed after a wall collapsed on him in Mulund late on Monday.
According to the police, around 11 p.m., the compound wall of Falguni Society in Modela Town gave way in the heavy rain.
“We were informed about the incident by society residents and rushed teams to the spot along with fire brigade personnel. While clearing the debris, we found the building watchman, Gambhir Singh (45), in an unconscious state,” an officer with the Mulund police station said.
Singh was rushed to Mulund General Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.
“We have for the moment registered an accidental death report. We are conducting inquiries to find out how old the compound wall was and whether it was maintained properly. Based on our inquiries, we will decide if there are grounds to register a case of causing death due to negligence,” the officer said.
