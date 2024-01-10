ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Mumbai's Warli tribe fear they will lose their homes. Here's why

January 10, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau


On June 5, 2023, the Maharashtra Department of Tourism announced the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj War Art Museum across 136 acres of land in Gorai, a Mumbai suburban village.

But this land is home to 300-strong Warli population that lives in the Babar Pada tribal hamlet.

The boundary wall of the museum is being constructed, and a few houses have been demolished.

The external walls of the homes are covered with Warli art, depicting the life and culture of the tribe that lives in the coastal region.

The beautification work was carried out by MTDC two years ago.

The Warlis say the land sanctioned for the museum is their land that they have been dependent on for generations.

Read the full story to know more.

Reporting and Visuals: Purnima Sah

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

