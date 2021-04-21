Watch | Mumbai pointsman rescues child from the railway tracks

21 April 2021 11:55 IST

A video on pointsman Mayur Shelke rescuing a sx-year-old child from the railway tracks at Vangani station

The Ministry of Railways has announced an award of ₹50,000 for Mayur Shelke, a Central Railway employee who saved a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.

Mr. Shelke's daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past was captured in a CCTV video which won the Internet.

