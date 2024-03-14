GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Bird’s-eye view of Mumbai’s new Coastal Road

Watch | Mumbai’s new Coastal Road opens

The first phase of the new Coastal Road between Worli and Marine Drive reduces travel time to just 10 minutes

March 14, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Earlier, it would take nearly 45 minutes to drive from Worli to Marine Drive in south Mumbai. Now, you could do the same journey in just ten minutes, on Mumbai’s new Coastal Road that was launched on March 12.

The first phase of the Coastal Road covers the 10.5 km stretch from Marine Drive to Worli. Vehicles can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson’s interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

The second phase will be opened in May 2024. The total length of the coastal road is 53 km and stretches till Dahisar. The project also includes underground tunnels, arterial roads and interchanges.

It will be open for traffic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday. No vehicles will be allowed on weekends.

Heavy vehicles, excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, are restricted from entry, while two-wheelers, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts and pedestrians will be prohibited altogether.

Read more: Mumbai gets its first coastal road

Reporting: Purnima Sah

Visuals: Special Arrangement, ANI, Reuters

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Voiceover: Jude Francis Weston

Graphics: Richard Kujur

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.