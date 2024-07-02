GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Abandoned coach remodelled into restaurant at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway station

Watch: Abandoned coach remodelled into restaurant at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway station
| Video Credit: PTI

An abandoned railway coach has been remodelled into a swanky restaurant at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai

Updated - July 02, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 11:11 am IST

PTI

The restaurant, named Dadar Darbar, offers a variety of dishes and beverages to customers seeking a unique experience of enjoying their food in the ambiance of a railway coach.

The railway coach and space for a kitchen adjacent to it have been leased to a private company called Unique Enterprises. The Central Railways division will earn an annual rental income of 73 lakh rupees from this arrangement.

Plans to launch similar dining experiences at other major railway stations in and around Mumbai are also underway, according to Central Railway officials.

