Was helping police even during suspension: Sachin Vaze

14 December 2021 02:32 IST

He testifies before judicial commission

Suspended police officer Sachin Vaze told a judicial commission on Monday that because of his uprightness and performance, he was recording statements of witnesses and tracing suspects and accused for the police across India even during his suspension for 16 years.

The encounter specialist, who is reported to have killed 63 alleged criminals, was brought before Justice K.U. Chandiwal (retired) from the Taloja Central Jail.

He has been lodged in Taloja Central Jail for the case against him after explosives and a letter were found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The Chandiwal commission was constituted in March to inquire into corruption allegations made by Param Bir Singh, former Commissioner of Mumbai police, against Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Mr. Vaze was cross-examined by Mr. Deshmukh’s lawyer Girish Kulkarni.

Anil Deshmukh was brought from the Arthur Road Jail where he is lodged on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Kulkarni asked Sachin Vaze about the procedure of reinstating an officer back after suspension.