War memorial, Army museum in Mumbai soon

CM holds meeting with senior officials from the Army

Mumbai will soon have a State war memorial and an Army museum. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to identify a location and initiate the work to open a part of the memorial before August 15, 2022.

Mr. Thackeray held a meeting with senior officials from the Army, which decided to set up expert committees for consultation on the design of the memorial as well as to decide on what should be included. The consultation and design committees wo uld have Army officials as well as experts in the field.

“The memorial should give a feel of how our jawans work in difficult weather conditions to safeguard our borders. Visitors will get a feel of the bunkers, the minus degree Centigrade temperatures at Siachen, and how our jawans walk with heavy bags in a desert or in a forest,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The museum would showcase war stories, the weapons used as well as information about celebrated soldiers in all three branches of the Armed forces from the State. Depictions of tanks, helicopters, vessels and fighter planes would also be displayed. The museum would also have a special gallery on Chhatrapati Shivaji and his defence skills and naval planning.

The museum would also have an activity area to provide guidance to the youth on the importance of maintaining a strong physique and basic skills on self-defence. Discussions were also held to see if courses providing counselling on joining the Armed forces could be initiated.