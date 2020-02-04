War Hammer’s unbeaten run leaves equestrian enthusiasts breathless

Over 10,000 equestrian enthusiasts turned the stiles at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday to witness the 5th Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, which occupies the pride of place as the blue riband of the Indian racing calendar.

The highly anticipated race — synonymous with glamour, style and fashion — hosted the best thoroughbreds from across the country.

The city’s crème de la crème was in attendance to witness this year’s edition, which marked the 78th successive running of the prestigious event. The 2,400-metre race got off to a rousing start as the gates opened in front of the spectators. Up against a large field of 19 rivals, War Hammer, piloted by ace jockey Suraj Narredu, galloped to victory in spectacular fashion.

The Bengaluru-based colt, trained by Prasanna Kumar, romped home by a comfortable margin and added another feather to its cap — maintaining an unbeaten record of eight wins out of eight starts. War Hammer’s last two triumphs were at the Bangalore Derby and the Indian Derby. Owned by C.A. Prashanth, Gautam Basapa, Manjunath B.S. and Apana Subaiya, War Hammer took home the prize money of ₹1.09 crore.

2,000 career wins

Narredu, the champion rider who guided the fortunes of War Hammer, had recently achieved the feat of 2,000 career wins. He had conquered three regional derbies at Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai this year, and won the Indian Derby last year by guiding Star Superior to victory.

Shekhar Ramamurthy, managing director, United Breweries Limited, said, “We are extremely proud to present the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, which each year sets a new benchmark of excellence within the horse racing community.”

Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman, Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), said, “The RWITC is proud to continue its annual tradition of hosting the most-coveted Indian derby. We are honoured to have once again been home to the most prestigious horses and jockeys from around the world for a weekend of thrill, excitement and entertainment.”