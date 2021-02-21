Wanted man found dead

The Panvel city police on Sunday found the body of a 26-year-old murder suspect in a forest in Hingoli.

Prakash Jaywant More, a resident of Panvel, had allegedly killed a mother-daughter duo on Friday for rejecting his proposal.

On Sunday afternoon, he posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed he was ending his life as he was a widower and no one was willing to marry him.

He also admitted to committing the murders in the video. He then rang up his mother and told her he was going to end his life.

“A police team in Hingoli began a search in the forest area and found the body,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge from Panvel city police station said.

Several teams of the Panvel city police had been in pursuit of the accused after he fled the crime scene.