Wanted Kolkata jewellery designer arrested

A 38-year-old jewellery designer, who was on the run after allegedly cheating and pocketing valuables worth crores in Kolkata, was arrested in Andheri, the police said on Thursday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 12 arrested Raja Subolchandra Mondal, a resident of Howrah, on Wednesday.

Mr. Mondal worked as a jewellery designer and used to take orders from jewellers and individuals, an official said, adding while making ornaments, the accused allegedly pocketed some portion of them.

On August 23, Mr. Mondal made away with a diamond necklace, worth ₹57 lakh.

At least eight cases under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code are registered against Mr. Mondal at different police stations in Kolkata.

Over the past couple of months, the accused had been changing his location to evade arrest and had travelled to Mumbai in the last few days, he said.

On interrogation, the police also found that Mr. Mondal had cheated the State Bank of India’s Kolkata branch by selling his flat, which he had mortgaged with the bank, without its permission.