‘Want to make Plant India a national movement’

The Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, on Friday said that the Central government aims to make Plant India initiative a national movement led by people, like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Positive response

He was speaking after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other State officials on environment and forest-related issues.

Mr. Javadekar said, “We have received thousands of selfies from people posing with saplings. People have participated in the initiative in large numbers and we are making efforts to ensure that more people become a part of it. Many States are also taking the lead in promoting this initiative.”

Mr. Javadekar said the planting of saplings will continue till August 5 owing to variability in the planting season. He said, “People are beginning to understand that unless we correct our lifestyle, it will affect our lives adversely. Given the amount of oxygen we need to inhale in a lifetime, each person needs to plant and grow at least 10 trees and ensure that they remain protected. This is the duty of every citizen. We want to inculcate that spirit in the people.”

The Union Minister said that a majority of the pending issues, demands and projects of the State raised between 2004 and 2014 had been resolved in the last five years of the Modi government. He said that the Centre is taking quick action to ensure that the environment is protected and development takes place.

Permission for projects

He said the Centre had granted permissions for projects in the State such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Nhava Sheva bridge, Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai Metro, Mumbai-Goa Expressway, coastal road and recycling plant in Malad. He also said that changes were made to the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification so that families living in those areas can avail of FSI regulations.

He said, “I will take up this process with all States, and we will solve problems by taking policy decisions.”