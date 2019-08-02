Mumbai

One killed, another injured in wall collapse in Mumbai

Workers removing debris of the wall collapsed at Chandivali of Sakinaka area in Andheri on Friday.

Workers removing debris of the wall collapsed at Chandivali of Sakinaka area in Andheri on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The incident took place at Chandivali farm in suburban Sakinaka

One person died, and another was injured after a wall collapsed here on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The incident took place in a `chawl’ (old style tenements) at Chandivali farm in suburban Sakinaka where the wall of a house caved in at around 12.15 pm, said the official of the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell.

“Fire brigade took out two people from the debris of the wall. One of them, Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty (40), was taken to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The other victim, Sandeep Kadam (35), was injured and recuperating in a private hospital,” the official said.

The rescue work was still going on, he added.

