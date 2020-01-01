Wake up to morning ragas this Sunday

Following the success of its initiative last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is again planning to host local talent in the field of classical music at open spaces in the city on the first Sunday of January.

The performances will be free of cost and will be held across 20 venues.

Last year, the BMC had decided to open up amphitheatres in the city’s municipal gardens for local artistes. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Mumbai Arts, Music and Culture Commission. The newly formed commission had identified several gardens with amphitheatres that were rarely used for public performances. To encourage art, music and dance, the BMC organised concerts at 16 locations in the city. They included solo performances on the tabla, sitar, sarangi, sarod, santoor and flute.

This year, the BMC will be hosting 120 artistes who will be performing across 20 open spaces in the city under the Mumbai Green Raga initiative.

The two-hour-long performances, which will be centred around morning ragas, will start at 7 a.m. at all venues. The performances will be open to all.

The venues include Kamala Nehru Park (Malabar Hill), Tata Garden (Breach Candy), Patwardhan Park (Bandra), Kishore Kumar Baug (Juhu), Shilpagram (Jogeshwari), Hiranandani Garden (Powai), and Diamond Garden (Chembur).

The event has been organised in association with Tender Roots Academy of Performing Arts.