Waiting time for driving test to get shorter

Those planning to apply for a driver’s licence in south Mumbai in 2020 can expect a shorter waiting time to take their test as the new learner’s licence section at Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

“The structure is ready and we are applying the finishing touches. We expect to start using it by the first week of January,” an official from Tardeo RTO said.

The old learner’s licence section was completely gutted in a fire in August 2018 after which the transport department had to demolish the structure and build a new one.

In the interim period, the learner’s licence section was accommodated in other buildings on the premises of the RTO. “Due to the space crunch only 12 candidates could take the test at a time. When we move to the new building we will be able have 30 applicants in each batch,” an official from the transport department said.

At present on an average day Tardeo RTO has slots for around 250 to 300 applicants. “These too don’t get used up as it is the lean season. But with the new learner’s licence section we will be able to reduce the waiting time for applicants,” an official said, adding the demand for learner’s licence peaks in April, May and June.

Tardeo RTO is the oldest in the city with several structures dating back to 1921. The old learner’s licence section, for instance, was housed in a wooden barrack. The RTO is the only one in the city to have a 250 metre test track on its premises as mandated by the Bombay High Court. The test track was commissioned earlier this year.