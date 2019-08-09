Wait for sewage treatment plants gets longer

The woes of the ₹15,000-crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) do not seem to end.

Though the Supreme Court had allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to float tenders to construct six sewage treatment plants (STPs), the civic body had to scrap the process and re-invite bids as the tenders did not elicit adequate response. The stringent norms resulted in few bidders and high bids. Now, the process will take another year for completion.

As part of the project, the BMC had proposed to build seven STPs and had started setting up a plant in Colaba. The tender process has been stuck in litigation since October 2017 when the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) issued a notification stipulating new norms for the construction of STPs. It included parameters such as biochemical oxygen demand of effluents and proportion of total suspended solids. An environmentalist alleged that the notification diluted effluent discharge norms and challenged it before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT went on to stay the MoEF notification.

After the NGT order, the BMC had to stop tender process for building the remaining six STPs. Earlier, the project had faced delays because of the time taken by the MoEF for finalising new effluent discharge norms.

The Hindu had reported in May that after the BMC approached the Supreme Court, it granted the civic body permission to resume the tendering process, which was in the final stages.

The BMC then directed bidders to adhere to the new effluent discharge norms. When bids were opened, it found out that for the STPs in Bandra, Worli, Bhandup and Ghatkopar, there were only single bidders and for the Dharavi and Versova STPs, bidders had quoted a figure higher than estimates.

A senior officer from MSDP department said, “The initial bids adhered to the MOEF discharge norms and not the stringent NGT norms. When bidders were told to adhere to the new norms, some expressed inability to do so, while others agreed to comply. Besides cost escalation, the tender’s sanctity is lost. That is why we had to re-invite bids. We have lost almost two years trying to process tenders for a project that has been already delayed.”

The BMC has now put out ads inviting new bids and the process is likely to be completed within a year.