Wage hike agreement with Shiv Sena union passed

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking committee on Friday approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on wage hike that was signed between the administration and Shiv Sena-backed BEST Kamgaar Sena.

BEST committee members however sought clarification from the administration on several aspects of the MoU. Sunil Ganacharya, committee member from the BJP, wanted to know whether various emoluments such as leave travel allowance were reinstated under the new pact.

“The majority have not accepted this agreement. So would the wage increment be applicable to all or just members of the Sena union?” he asked, highlighting the difference between the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Act and the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act.

Under the former Act, the BEST administration could only sign a wage agreement with a recognised union, which would be binding on all. The BEST was removed from the ambit of the law earlier this year, paving the way for the administration to strike wage negotiations with other unions as well.

Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST, said they had tried hard to bring the wage close to the Seventh Pay Commission levels. “Under the ID Act, only the members of the unions that have signed the MoU will benefit. Others too have the option to opt for this. The increased wages will reflect in their September salaries, which are paid in October,” he said.

Sunil Kawthankar of the BJP said the agreement is silent on the issue of bonus, which has not been given to workers for the last two years.

Ravi Raja, corporator and member of the BEST committee, slammed the administration stating that the pact nowhere mentions how it plans to finance the hike in pay, which will cost the administration over ₹1,000 crore over the next five years.