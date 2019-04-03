Wadia Hospital records first bone marrow transplant

Hale and hearty Ayan Sayyad with his parents and Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, and (right) Dr. Prashant Hiwarkar, chief transplant physician.

03 April 2019 01:01 IST

Five-year-old boy from Nanded suffered from rare disorder called Griscelli syndrome

The Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital in Parel carried out its first bone marrow transplant on a five-year-old body from Nanded.

Ayan Sayyad, who suffered from a rare disorder called Griscelli syndrome, received the bone marrow from an unrelated donor registered with DATRI, a stem cell donor registry.

Imported drug used

“Ayan's transplant was particularly challenging because he continued to have active disease involving the liver and bone marrow, despite the treatment with steroids and chemotherapy. We treated him with an imported drug called Alemtuzumab to control the overactive immune system. Five doses of the drug were administered, and each cost around $20,000,” said Dr. Prashant Hiwarkar, Chief Transplant Physician at Wadia Hospital.

The transplant was carried out on March 9 and it took about 10 days for Ayan’s body to accept the transplanted stem cells. “His bone marrow graft is working well and all his affected organs are functioning normally. He is scheduled for discharge by the end of this week,” said Dr. Hirwarkar.

Hospital raising funds

Ayan’s father Motipasha Sayyad said a common fever led to the diagnosis of his disease. “We couldn't afford the treatment but the hospital was constantly in touch with us and raised funds for our child,” he said.