Wadhawans sent to judicial custody

A special court on Sunday remanded Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody for 14 days.

They were in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the agency had arrested them from their bungalow at Mahabaleshwar in Satara for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank scam.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for the Wadhawans, argued for their interim bail and said it was just a temporary arrangement because of the extraordinary situation “we are facing because of COVID-19.”

The CBI had obtained a non-bailable warrant against the two on March 17 but the duo had not been arrested. On April 9, the Wadhawans who were out on bail along with a group of 23 people flouted lockdown rules and went to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala after a senior IPS officer in the Home Department issued a letter permitting them to travel.

Following an uproar, the Wadhawan brothers on April 18 had obtained interim relief from arrest after their lawyer pleaded that the two should not be arrested in the middle of the pandemic. The special court had granted protection from arrest till May 5. But while granting the relief, the CBI was not heard.

On April 25, the CBI had approached the court for cancellation of the relief granted to the Wadhawans following which the two brothers were arrested.