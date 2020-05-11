Mumbai

Wadhawans sent to judicial custody

A special court on Sunday remanded Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody for 14 days.

They were in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the agency had arrested them from their bungalow at Mahabaleshwar in Satara for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank scam.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for the Wadhawans, argued for their interim bail and said it was just a temporary arrangement because of the extraordinary situation “we are facing because of COVID-19.”

The CBI had obtained a non-bailable warrant against the two on March 17 but the duo had not been arrested. On April 9, the Wadhawans who were out on bail along with a group of 23 people flouted lockdown rules and went to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala after a senior IPS officer in the Home Department issued a letter permitting them to travel.

Following an uproar, the Wadhawan brothers on April 18 had obtained interim relief from arrest after their lawyer pleaded that the two should not be arrested in the middle of the pandemic. The special court had granted protection from arrest till May 5. But while granting the relief, the CBI was not heard.

On April 25, the CBI had approached the court for cancellation of the relief granted to the Wadhawans following which the two brothers were arrested.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:24:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/wadhawans-sent-to-judicial-custody/article31553267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY