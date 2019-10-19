Wadhawans sent to ED custody till October 22

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Friday remanded Housing Development Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) directors Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till October 22.

Both were produced in court on Friday morning and the agency sought their custody on the grounds that they needed to investigate the case of money laundering in the ₹4,355-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank fraud case. ED had sought their custody for seven days, but the court rejected the plea observing that no case was made to give seven days of custody.

In its application, ED said that prima facie the accused arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police played a key role in the execution of illegal transactions and actively participated in the generation of proceeds of crime. It also appears that they are the actual beneficiaries, and hence it is necessary to take their custody and confront them with documents and record their statements, said ED officials.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who appeared for the Wadhawans, argued that his clients had offered to repay the loan by selling their assets, but before a solution could be worked out they were arrested. Mr. Desai also claimed that the agency had not followed the procedure for obtaining custody. After listening to both sides the court remanded the Wadhawans to ED custody till October 22.

ED had registered an FIR on September 20 against HDIL directors, group companies and employees of PMC Bank under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record] of the Indian Penal Code. It was alleged that the Wadhawans in criminal conspiracy with PMC Bank officials, including the managing director Joy Thomas and former chairman Waryam Singh, had availed of loans from the bank fraudulently.