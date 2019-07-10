Wadekar Warriors all set to take on the world

India’s World Cup warriors will return from England next week, hopefully with the trophy. But another bunch of cricketers will replace Virat Kohli’s squad soon after, in a bid to conquer the special world.

The physically handicapped squad will participate in the Physical Disability World Cricket Series, to be held in Worcestershire between August 3 and 13.

In order to create more awareness of the team’s sojourn, the physically challenged cricketers squared off in an exhibition match against Marathi actors at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday.

While the celebrities took to the field as team Cine Natya, it was an emotional moment for the physically challenged cricketers who donned their Wadeker Warriors jerseys for the game. It was a fitting tribute to Ajit Wadekar, the former India captain, who was a flag-bearer of the physically challenged cricketers’ movement till his demise last year. “He supported physically challenged cricketers to play. He was instrumental in organising many tournaments for us. It’s because of his efforts that today we can represent India in the World Cup,” said Vikrant Keni, who has been appointed captain for the World Series. “Wadekar sir had set a target of ‘One Team, One Dream’ and today that target has been achieved. He was a real warrior,” he said.

In fact, the squad, announced by the All India Cricket Association For The Physically Challenged (AICAPC) on Saturday, will participate in the T20 tournament as Wadekar Warriors. Before leaving for England and taking on Bangladesh in its tournament-opener on August 5, the team will take on Afghanistan in a series of warm-up matches here.

The squad was announced in the presence of former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, BCCI general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim, former Mumbai Cricket Associaition president Ravi Savant and AICAPC president Ashok Wadekar.

The squad

Vikrant Keni (Capt.), Tushar Paul, Debabrata Roy, Kunal Phanase, Wasim Khan, Ravindra Sante, Suganesh Mahendaran, Anish Rajan, Anshul, Ramesh Mantri, Narendra Mangore, Jithendra Nagaraju, Gurudas Raut, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh Sran, Aamir Rather.