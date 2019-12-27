Wadala tonsure incident: four Shiv Sena members arrested, released on bail

The Wadala TT police on Thursday arrested four Shiv Sena members, including shakha pramukh Samadhan Jugdar, in connection with the alleged assault on, and tonsure of Wadala resident Hiramani Tiwari earlier this week.

Mr. Tiwari had put up a Facebook post on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which angered Mr. Jugdar. On Sunday, he allegedly assaulted Mr. Tiwari near his residence and shaved his head using an electronic shaver. The police registered an FIR against Mr. Jugdar and three others on Thursday night.

The four are Mr. Jugdar, Prakash Hasbe, Shrikant Yadav, and Satyawan Kolambekar. “All four were produced in court and released on bail,” said police inspector Chandrashekhar Jadhav, Wadala TT police station.

The police had on Monday issued notices to Mr. Tiwari and Mr. Jugdar following the incident.

However, after a video of the assault went viral on social media, Mr. Tiwari approached the police again, seeking stronger action. While the police had earlier filed a non-cognisable complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday after political leaders like MLA Captain Tamil Selvan from Sion Koliwada and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya intervened.