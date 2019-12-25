Wadala attack: Aaditya Thackeray appeals for calm

After a Wadala resident was allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sainiks for a derogatory Facebook post about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray appealed for calm and asked his party workers to focus on development. He referred to the person as a ‘nasty, low life troll’ but also said nobody should take the law into their hands.

On Monday, 33-year-old Hiramani alias Rahul Tiwari told police in his statement that in a Facebook post he had commented on the CM’s statement comparing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest clampdown in Delhi to the Jalianwala Baug massacre.

He said Sainiks called him outside his house, abused him and shaved his head.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Mr. Tiwari at his residence on Tuesday. “I offered him support and protection. I also visited Wadala police station and demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena office-bearers who are creating terror among innocent citizens,” said Mr. Somaiya.

Later in the day, Mr. Tiwari met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP MLA Captain Tamil Selvan. “We apprised the Governor of the incident and he directed the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter,” said BJP secretary Santosh Pandey.

Following criticism on social media for this assault Aaditya, who is the MLA from Worli, in a statement on Tuesday said the incident was an “untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about the CAA.” Without referring to the Shiv Sainiks, he said, “Law and order is a police subject and should not be taken in anyone’s hands (sic)… giving them (trolls) an answer shouldn’t be our job.”

Indirectly referring to trolls as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, he said, “Their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in the recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by the country. These are the same ones who threaten people, call them names, are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and divisions.”

He did not censure Shiv Sainiks any further. “I understand that the reaction was because the remarks angered them. I understand the anger we all have when we read unnecessary non-civil remarks made against leaders, communities, women. And these people are followed by some major leaders in the country. I say, let’s follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving people,” he said.

He has directed his followers to fulfill the promises made to people, to create jobs and revive the economy as the people who the trolls work for have not been able to do so. “Our answer is to silence this chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line that works for the people and keeps them united,” he said.