Voicing protest through carols

On Saturday evening, carollers converged on Carter Road in Bandra to voice their protest against attacks on minorities through songs. The carollers from St. Joseph’s Church and neighbouring communities sang in harmony to spread the message of love and exhorted minorities to stand up against injustice.

People walking on the promenade couldn’t help but sing along to popular carols such as ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Rudolph the red nose reindeer’. Saket Gokhale, an independent marketing consultant, says he planned the ‘musical protest’ along with the NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative. He said that they wanted to speak out against attempts made to stifle the voice of minorities after the police detained 30 members of a carol-singing group in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh last week.

Mr. Gokhale says, “There seems to be a concerted effort to push minorities into a corner. The government has also decided to celebrate Good Governance Day on Christmas. We decided to launch this peaceful protest to send across the message that that we are not going to be silenced. Citizens should be able to celebrate the festivals they want to.”

He said they also wanted to see how many people the government could detain for singing carols.