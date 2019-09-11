Vodafone Idea to help with drone surveillance

Vodafone Idea Limited, an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership firm, has decided to support the Mumbai Police to enable drone surveillance at crucial Ganesh visarjan (immersion) locations across the city on September 6-7 and September 12-13.

“The drones conduct aerial patrolling at three prominent visarjan locations in Mumbai — Juhu chowpatty, Girgaum chowpatty and Ashish Talao, Chembur — where over 15 lakh devotees are expected to attend the visarjan festivities,” said a company statement.

The drones are equipped with high definition video cameras, and the video feed generated will be live-streamed to the Mumbai Police’s control room.

“We are using Vodafone’s seamless 4G network across the city to provide live feeds from airborne drones to the Mumbai Police’s control room for enhanced security. With this, we hope Mumbaikars will enjoy a safer and happier visarjan,” said Sunil Tolani, business head – Mumbai, Vodafone Idea Limited.

“The Mumbai Police appreciate the support provided by Vodafone Idea and look forward to such associations in the future,” said a Mumbai Police spokesperson.