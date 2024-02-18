Vistara flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag

February 18, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Officials from Vistara airlines call it a technical snag that made the pilot to turn-back to Mumbai International Airport

A Vistara flight UK531 that took off on February 17 evening from Mumbai to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing within 30 minutes after it took off. Officials from Vistara airlines call it a technical snag that made the pilot to turn-back to Mumbai International Airport.

A Vistara airline spokesperson said, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. An alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers, including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”

The incident went viral on social media after Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a post with a photograph with her co-passenger, actor Shraddha Das with laughing emojis, the message read, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today” (sic).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.