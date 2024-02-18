GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vistara flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag

February 18, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A picture of a Vistara airline’s passanger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra. File

A picture of a Vistara airline’s passanger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Officials from Vistara airlines call it a technical snag that made the pilot to turn-back to Mumbai International Airport

 A Vistara flight UK531 that took off on February 17 evening from Mumbai to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing within 30 minutes after it took off. Officials from Vistara airlines call it a technical snag that made the pilot to turn-back to Mumbai International Airport.

A Vistara airline spokesperson said, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. An alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers, including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.” 

The incident went viral on social media after Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a post with a photograph with her co-passenger, actor Shraddha Das with laughing emojis, the message read, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today” (sic).

Related Topics

air transport / emergency incident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.