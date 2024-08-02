GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishalgad violence: Jitendra Awhad’s SUV attacked over remarks on Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje

NCP (SP) leader had criticised Swaraj Party leader for leading a march to the fort in Kolhapur

Published - August 02, 2024 01:19 am IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha _12126
NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s car was vandalised in Mumbai on Thursday allegedly over his remarks against Swaraj Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje following violence over encroachments at Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur last month.

Before fleeing, the attackers had raised slogans in support of Mr. Sambhajiraje, the son of Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mr. Awhad had criticised Mr. Sambhajiraje’s ‘Chalo Vishalgad’ move and asked him to “check his blood as someone from Shahu Maharaj’s family cannot say something that will cause riots”.

The NCP (SP) leader said he has no intention of filing a case over the incident and would handle it in his own way. “By blood test, I meant Shivaji Maharaj was a man of unity. Causing conflicts was never in his blood. Sambhajiraje’s behaviour does not align with Maharaj’s teachings. Sambhajiraje has been used to destroy the peace of Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

The incident comes just two days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly damaged NCP MLC Amol Mitkari’s car in Akola after he criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray for targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over recent waterlogging in Pune.

He had called Mr. Thackeray the “most unsuccessful person” in Maharashtra politics, and said he has no authority to criticise the work of Mr. Pawar.

MNS workers detained

The Akola police detained four MNS workers on Thursday for their alleged role in the incident.

Mr. Mitkari also staged a protest outside the Akola Superintendent of Police’s office, demanding the arrest of all the accused. He later withdrew the protest after meeting the SP.

