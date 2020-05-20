Mumbai

Virus claims two more policemen

Two more policemen with the Mumbai Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the police force to 10 in the city and 14 in the State.

According to police officers, the first fatality reported on Wednesday was an assistant sub-inspector of the Mumbai traffic police posted in the western suburbs.

The second case was from a police station in eastern Mumbai. The police constable, who was admitted to SevenHills Hospital, passed away after eight days of treatment. The constable, being 57 years old, had been on leave, but still contracted the infection.

Meanwhile, swab samples taken from a constable with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, who passed away last week, tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday, adding him to the list of fallen policemen in the State.

As of Wednesday, 227 policemen, including a deputy commissioner of police, across the State have recovered from COVID-19 and reported back to work.

