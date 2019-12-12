Virgin Group founder Richard Branson meets Uddhav Thackeray over Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 12 to discuss on the $10 billion Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop One project.

After CM Uddhav Thackeray started reviewing mega projects that are being implemented in the State, there were speculations that he may set aside the hyperloop and the bullet train projects.

After Mr. Branson called on Mr. Thackeray at his residence on December 12, the CM's office tweeted that the hyperloop project, along with the other projects, being implemented by Virgin Group was discussed. According to the tweet, Mr. Branson expressed his interest in the project and cited that the project will attract a large amount of investment apart from employment generation.

‘The Hindu’ had reported that Mr. Branson will pay courtesy visit to Mr. Thackeray to "clear any misunderstanding" regarding the project. "We just need to see if the new government is as keen as the old government," Mr. Branson said on December 11.