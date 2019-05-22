Virgin Atlantic relaunches Mumbai-Heathrow flight

After a four-year gap, Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic is relaunching flights between London Heathrow and Mumbai from October 27, partially filling up the void that withdrawal of Jet Airways service has caused.

The new flights will depart from and arrive at Heathrow in the morning to align with connecting flows to and from United States, by both Virgin and Delta. The Mumbai flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft, fully Wi-Fi enabled, allowing customers to stay connected throughout their flight.

This will be the third time that Virgin Atlantic is connecting Mumbai. It first discontinued the service in 2008 citing financial woes, only to restart the sector with Mr. Branson arriving at the launch event seated atop a black and yellow taxi in 2012. This was short-lived and ended in january 2015.

Juha Jarvinen, executive vice president, commercial, at Virgin Atlantic, said, “Year 2019 marks a significant period of growth for Virgin Atlantic and I am delighted that we are continuing to expand our route network once more, by returning to Mumbai. Until recently we have been able to serve this important market through our partnership with Jet Airways, however, since Jet has sadly suspended its operation, we now have an opportunity to provide alternative options for our customers and meet this demand.” The new Mumbai flights marks Virgin Atlantic’s 27th daily service from London Heathrow.

This time, the Mumbai flight will be operated with a 258-seater Boeing 787-9 planes in three class configuration -31 business, 35 premium and 192 economy class -- and complement London-Delhi route of the airline, the airline said.

Mr. Jarvinen believes that combined with Virgin’s long-standing route to Delhi, the airline is able to provide travellers even more opportunity to experience its award winning service between the UK and India. “Not only are we providing an increased offering to the thriving Indian market, but together with our partners at Delta, we can offer unrivalled choice and more seamless connections to the USA via Heathrow Airport,” he said. Both airlines offer over 28 daily flights between London and the USA.

Virgin Atlantic said that it continued to see an increased demand for cargo. “This fast cargo service will offer new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods between Mumbai and prime markets in the UK and US,” the airline said.