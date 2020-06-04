Virar teenager goes on hunger strike for child beggars’ rights

A 16-year-old Virar teenager recently went on her 21st day-long hunger strike to demand the betterment of child beggars.

On May 26, Saloni Todkari (16), president, Chiranjeevi Sanghatana, a group that works for the wellness and rights of students and young children, went on the day-long hunger strike, which she has been doing since December 2019.

In December 2019, Saloni undertook a three-day hunger strike, after which she began to go on day-long hunger strikes at various places every Monday.

“The government continues to bring in laws, but as citizens, it is our duty to ensure that we do not promote beggars by giving them money. We all know how these are rackets that are silently supported by influential people. This leads to non-fulfilment of the basic rights of the children involved,” the 16-year-old said.

Saloni, who is originally from Virar, is staying at the Maitrakul Jeevan Vikas Kendra in Kalyan for her education. “Ever since the lockdown began, we have been conducting hunger strikes at Kalyan while following all the rules of physical distancing. We have also conducted them in Bhiwandi and Khadawali,” she said.

The 12-hour hunger strike begins at 7 a.m., and the mornings are spent in unveiling various activities and functions. As the day progresses, Saloni and her associates read books and stories. The group has also written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the district collector’s office with their demands.

Among their demands are that the minimum age for employment should be increased to 18, and a person employing child labourers be punished with a fine of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh and imprisonment of five to 10 years. Further, child labour should be a non-bailable offence, schools should be built for child beggars, and the government should crack down on rackets forcing children to beg on the street.

Saloni says Independent MLA Omprakash Kadu has promised her that he would develop a ‘Balvikas Gruh’ in Pune for underprivileged children. She also said that since visiting places is difficult during the lockdown, they spread awareness through social media.

Her associates are just as committed as she is. Sakshi Bhoir (19) of the Chiranjeevi Sanghatana said, “This is a group for and by young children as only they can understand their problems. The maximum age to be a member of the group is 20 years. The group carries out workshops, and various activities for children.”