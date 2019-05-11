Virar rape: one arrested in Solapur

The police have arrested one of the two accused in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Virar last month. A search is on for the second accused.

The victim, who stays in Virar, had alleged that on April 13, the two men forced themselves upon her while her friend was taken away and restrained. The girl and her friend in their description of the accused had mentioned that one of the two had a triangular badge similar to those owned by autorickshaw drivers.

The police received a tip-off that one of the accused had fled to his home town in Solapur. “We sent our team to Solapur. Based on the description given by the girl and her friend, we tracked down the accused and arrested him on May 1,” Assistant police inspector B.T. Ghandat, Virar police station, said.

The police said the accused, Sudhakar Sule (26), was an autorickshaw driver, and had fled to his home town after committing the crime. After interrogating Mr. Sule, the police found out that the other accused is from Uttar Pradesh.

“Mr. Sule’s accomplice has been identified. We have sent teams to track him down and he will be arrested soon,” Mr. Ghandat said.

The accused have been booked for gang-rape, assault, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was presented in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.