Virar building collapse leaves 45 families homeless

The collapse of a portion of Nityanand building in Virar (East) on Tuesday evening, which claimed the life of a four-year-old girl, has rendered 45 families homeless.

A structural audit conducted by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) had established that the building was not fit for habitation. The district administration is arranging a temporary shelter for the residents. The building, which is 12 years old, has 50 rooms and housed 45 families.

Suyash Pawar (18), a resident, said he was standing on the third floor balcony around 7.30 p.m., when a portion of the fourth floor fell. “I rushed inside and injured my knee, but thankfully managed to save my life. We have been living here for 10 years and are still recovering from the shock of not having a roof over our head within a night’s time,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said the residents spent Tuesday night in the open on the premises of Bhakti Complex, a neighbouring building.

Sagar Gurav (24), who was in his room on the fourth floor, said he heard a loud noise and saw clouds of dust surround the building. “People on the third floor escaped, but everyone on the fourth floor was stuck. While the fire brigade rescued people from outside, residents formed a chain and reached those stuck. We had to carry out senior citizens,” he said.

Bhumi Patil (4), who lost her life, lived on the second floor. “Bhumi had followed her father, who had gone to the fourth floor to collect building maintenance fees. On the way down, she joined her friends who were playing on the third floor. When the slab fell, her friends rushed into the flats, but she got trapped under a huge chunk of concrete and died on the spot,” Varsha Bhagwe, a resident, said.

Sagar Randive (26), whose sister and mother live in the building, said the builder Mukund Patil is no more and the residents are clueless about whom to hold accountable. “We want a permanent shelter where all 45 families can be accommodated. We didn’t get any notice of the building being dangerous, Who will compensate the people whose vehicles have been damaged? We survived and will find a shelter, but what about the girl who is no more?” he asked.

Dhanaji Molik (42) said the building has two newborns and around 25 children who have exams going on. The children were shifted to their relatives’ homes overnight and many couldn’t give their exams, he said.

Palghar District Collector Kailash Shinde visited the spot on Wednesday morning. “The area was under the jurisdiction of the gram panchayat when the structure was built and it is difficult to figure out now whether the structure is legal or illegal. We are going through the records. I have directed the authorities to provide food to the affected people till they arrange for an alternative shelter. We are trying to find a place close by so the daily life of the residents, especially school children, isn’t disturbed,” he said.

VVMC Commissioner Baliram Pawar said the residents will have to make their own arrangements as there is no provision for rehabilitation. “However, on a temporary basis we have opened the wedding halls owned by the corporation,” he said.