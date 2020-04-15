Vinay Dubey, man who posted video linked to migrant workers' protest, sent to police custody till April 21

The Bandra police on Wednesday arrested Navi Mumbai resident Vinay Dubey in connection with the ruckus outside the Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon. He was subsequently remanded to police custody till April 21.

Police officials said that Mr. Dubey, who was picked up from near his residence by the Navi Mumbai police and handed over to the Mumbai Police late on Tuesday night, was grilled at length before being placed under arrest. He was questioned about a video that he put up on his Facebook page, asking migrants from other States to gather on Tuesday.

“The government must arrange transport for us so that we can go home. I will walk with you all the way to Uttar Pradesh if the need arises,” Mr. Dubey was seen saying in the video.

Meanwhile, a television journalist with a Marathi news channel is still being questioned about a story that was aired on the channel. The story claimed that special train services were being run for natives of outer states stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown. The Central Railways dubbed the report as rumour.

Over 1,000 migrant workers assembled near Bandra station on Tuesday afternoon to demand that transport arrangements be made to send them back to their native places. The police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse them.