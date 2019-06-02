Villagers ask CM to let them run mini train at Elephanta

Frequent technical snags in the mini train at Elephanta have prompted the Gharapuri gram panchayat to approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a proposal to let the villagers run the mini train service.

The train takes tourists landing at Shetbandar jetty from Gateway of India to the Elephanta caves, which are 750 metres away. Villagers claim that the train, which was started around 1999, has never undergone maintenance or an audit.

“The train derails quite frequently. Two years ago, a few foreigners were injured in a derailment. On Wednesday, the train derailed again, killing a stray dog. This year, there were two instances of derailment that went unreported because of minor or no injuries to anyone. And the tourists coming don’t bother taking the time to report the incident,” Gharapuri sarpanch Baliram Thakur said.

Villagers claim that the mini train is run by a private firm, which charges ₹10 for a two-way ticket. Around six months ago, the then Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain had visited Elephanta, and on seeing the condition of the train, had asked if an audit of the train and tracks was conducted regularly. “We told him there is no supervision of the train as it is not run by government. We expressed interest to run the service, and later met the Chief Minister with the request. Mr. Fadnavis told us to finalise a plan and approach him with the proposal,” Mr. Thakur said.

The villagers are looking at companies that can set up new tracks and a mini train with the latest technology. “The current train runs on diesel and emits a lot of smoke. We are planning to have a train that will either run on battery or solar power with no sound and smoke. The service will also employ local youth, and the revenue will be used for the development of the village,” he said.

A maritime board officer attached to the jetty said that in the summer vacations, the caves attract around 8,000 visitors on weekends and around 3,000 on weekdays. “Whenever there is a derailment, the mini train services are disrupted for a few hours and the tourists walk up to the caves.”