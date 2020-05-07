Video shows bodies next to patients at Sion hospital

A video allegedly taken inside a ward at the civic-run Sion hospital shows bodies of patients lying next to those who are under treatment. The video was circulated widely on social media on Wednesday.

The video shows at least four bodies wrapped in black plastic on beds next to the patients. “We are inquiring into the matter and also finding out when the video was shot,” Dr. Pramod Ingle of Sion hospital said.

A recent order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said bodies of COVID-19 patients should be shifted out of the wards within 30 minutes of death and disposed of within 12 hours. However, unavailability of relatives, shortage of staff, and the unwillingness of staff to handle the bodies has become a challenge for hospitals.