Video of 57-year-old man molesting minor goes viral

A video of a 57-year-old man molesting a minor girl went viral on various social media platforms on Monday. The Mumbai Police later clarified that the case had already been reported to them earlier this month, and the accused had been arrested.

The video, which seems to have been recorded in secret, shows the man bringing the 10-year-old girl into his house and repeatedly molesting her despite her obvious protestations.

He is also seen handing the girl some money in the middle of the sexual assault, which goes on till the man realises that his actions are being recorded.

Several citizens shared the video on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, expressing outrage over the matter and demanding immediate action. Twitter users tagged the Mumbai Police’s official handle while sharing the video, after which inquiries were initiated. Some of the users also wrote that the video was from Govandi, and senior officers shared the matter with the Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Trombay police stations and asked them to look into the matter.

By Monday afternoon, the Shivaji Nagar police confirmed that the man in the video had been arrested by them. “The case was reported to us on June 7, after the girl confided in her family about the incident immediately after she left from the accused’s residence. The accused is a next door neighbour of the victim and she knows him well. We registered an FIR and arrested the accused on the same day,” senior inspector Deepak Pagare from the Shivaji Nagar police station said.

He added that the accused has been charged with outraging a woman’s modesty under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and is currently in judicial custody.

“We are still trying to find out who recorded the video, as the person never approached us. We only learned about the video after it was shared on social media platforms,” Mr. Pagare said.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the people to refrain from sharing the video on social media platforms, as the victim’s face is clearly visible in it.

“Video of an accused molesting a minor girl from neighbourhood is being circulated widely. [We] understand it’s being shared out of concern but [we] request you to respect privacy of the family. Accused is in judicial custody & investigation is on. It’s an offence to share such content,” the police tweeted.