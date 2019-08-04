Victory for citizens: BMC repairs Cooperage Road

After citizens highlighted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claims of having filled up the potholes on Cooperage Road were false, the civic body finally repaired the prominent road in south Mumbai.

On July 27, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto had tweeted to the BMC, pointing out the poor condition of the road, which was filled with potholes, some located right near the front gate of Campion School, where his son is a student.

The BMC’s Twitter handle responded to Mr. Crasto’s complaint on July 31 at 1.09 a.m., with pictures of their workers scrapping loose material and gravel, and said the potholes had been attended to. Later that day, however, Mr. Crasto found out that the problem still persisted. “On the morning of July 31, other parents notified me that the potholes had surfaced again. When I went over to check on the situation at 12 p.m, I saw the damage. The workers were just brushing and levelling the potholes with gravel, which came off as soon as a car passed by. The BMC had thought that if they upload a picture of the clean road, we would forget about the problem,” he said.

Mr. Crasto then sent out another tweet to the BMC, demanding an explanation for the condition of the road to which they replied that the site was under observation and the problem would be rectified swiftly. Later that day, after the rains took a back-seat, the repair work began in full-swing and was completed by night.

Cooperage Road after it was repaired

“We had been notified about the problem but were waiting for a dry spell. We were constantly cleaning the roads. Since there was no rain the previous night, we decided to quickly repair the road,” Sunil Chavan, the contractor said.

Although, the contractor claimed that the road faced damage due to the heavy rainfalls, Mr. Crasto said that it had only been laid recently. “This road had been laid out four months ago. As the rains began, the road stared giving in which shows that the work carried out was extremely shoddy,” Mr. Crasto said.

The potholes on the road had created a huge menace for the citizens. “There have been a few cases of bikers skidding and slipping due to the potholes at night. It has also been a problem for pedestrians as some of the parents have also tripped due to these potholes. They have repaired these roads for now but we are unsure of how long they would last in this rainy weather,” Vikas Jagdale, a security guard at the Campion School said.

Speaking about the inferior quality of the roads, Mr. Crasto said, “Why can’t they lay a strong foundation for the road? The roads outside this by-lane or Mantralaya don’t give in during the monsoon season. They need to set the same standards for all roadwork. Citizens should not have to deal with this kind of patchwork. We pay the taxes as well and we deserve better roads.”

Officials of BMC’s A ward were unavailable for comment.