Malad wall collapse: victims were asleep when wall came crashing down

Twenty-two people, including 10 minors, were killed and more than 100 people were injured in a wall collapse at Kurar village in Malad on Tuesday. The youngest victim was one-year-old Salbidevi Patel, who was declared dead at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Dr. Shashikant Wadekar, chief medical superintendent of the peripheral hospitals, said the victims were taken to hospital in the early hours. “Most of the victims were declared brought dead,” Dr. Wadekar said.

The patients came in with multiple trauma, abrasions and difficulty in breathing due to drowning and inhalation of soil. The victims were rushed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali, HBT Trauma Care Hospital, and MW Desai Hospital in Malad.

A portion of the wall that collapsed in Malad.

Later, some patients were shifted to Cooper and KEM hospitals. Forensic doctors said most of the victims succumbed to drowning, while some died of traumatic asphyxiation and head injuries. Dr. Prakash Himgire, who carried out the post-mortem of two minors at Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, said the victims died of inhalation of mud and debris. “We found soil in their wind pipes,” he said.

Most of the bodies were sent for post-mortem to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali and Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle as Siddharth Hospital, which is closest to the spot, did not have electricity in the morning.

5 of family dead

Five members of the Nalawade family, including three minors, died. Laxman Nalawade (40), his wife Rani, and their two-year-old son Parshuram were brought dead to HBT Trauma Care Hospital. While one of his daughters Priya (5) escaped unhurt, the other two, Sanchita (14) and Deepa (9), were missing till evening.

“Around 4.30 pm, Sanchita was rescued and rushed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital. She was breathing and communicating with the people who were trying to rescue her. But she succumbed soon after she was taken to the hospital. Deepa was pulled out around 6 p.m. and was declared dead at the hospital,” Laxmi Lashkar, Nalawade’s sister-in-law, who lives a few houses away, said.

According to her, Rani worked as a maid in Riddhi Garden Society while her husband was a mason. “Parshuram was the most pampered in the family as he was born after three girls. All of us hail from Barshi in Solapur. We have been living here over the past two decades,” Ms. Lashkar said.

For Ramvikas Gautam, the dream to settle his family in Mumbai could not be fulfilled. He lost his two children — two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Pratima and five-year-old son Maniram. Seven months ago, he had brought his wife Laxmi and three children, including a 10-month-old girl, from his home town in Uttar Pradesh for a vacation.

An inconsolable Laxmi, mother of victims Pratima and Maniram Gautam.

Mr. Gautam works in a dye making firm in Malad and has been in the city for nearly six years. “They liked it here. So, I thought, why not settle down with the entire family,” said Mr. Gautam, who had decided to enrol the two children in a nearby school. They were all asleep in the rented house when the wall collapsed and they were swept away. Mr. Gautam was stuck under a rock and was pulled out by locals. He then found Pratima and Maniram stuck inside the slush.

“It took nearly one-and-a- half hours for us to pull them out. I put them in an autorickshaw and rushed them to MW Desai Hospital. But by then, my children had stopped breathing,” he said. He had also suffered severe injuries but refused to get admitted.

His wife Laxmi, who is pregnant, and 10-month-old baby girl escaped unhurt.

Ganesh Gothankar lived with his wife Siddhi, two daughters, and cousin sister Sonali in a tiny room exactly adjacent to the wall. When the wall collapsed, they were in a pool of water and mud. He could see his wife nearby but when he rushed to her rescue, he was gripped with a strong electric shock as a live wire had come in contact with the water.

“He moved the wire away and reached his wife. But she had stopped breathing by them,” said his brother Nitesh, who lives a few houses away with his wife Priyanka and a four-month-old baby.

While Mr. Gothankar’s two daughters are fine, he found his cousin Sonali lying motionless too. Sonali worked in a coffee shop at Oberoi Mall and was to get married during Deepavali. “She was saving money bit by bit. Everything is now lost,” a relative said.