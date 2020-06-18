Victim’s quick thinking helps police arrest rape accused

The Panvel City police have arrested a 35-year-old truck driver for raping an 18-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her a lift to Pune.

The police said they tracked the accused based on the last four digits of the truck’s number plate, which the woman had dialled on her phone after she was abandoned by the roadside. The woman reached Mumbai on Sunday on a Shramik Special train from Mahuvadi village in Uttar Pradesh. She stayed with a relative and left on Tuesday to meet her husband in Pune.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman reached Kalyan by a local train and took a bus to Panvel. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, when she reached Kalamboli junction, the accused, Vikas Singh, offered her a lift to Pune. When they reached T-point in Uran, Mr. Singh raped the woman in the vehicle’s cabin. Senior police inspector Ajay Landge said, “The accused abandoned her after she bit his finger. She then called the police control room and a team took her for a medical examination.”

A team led by police inspector Sunil Tarmale found the truck at Western Railway’s warehouse. The woman had said the accused had a beard and wore a turban. The police found him sleeping in the truck, but he started the vehicle and fled when he saw them.

45-minute chase

“After a 45-minute chase, he abandoned the truck on realising that he was driving on an under-construction bridge. He tried to run, but we caught him,” Mr. Tarmale said. The accused was an employee of a transport company in Vashi and was heading to Uran for work. “He has no criminal record,” Mr. Landge said. The woman got married seven months ago and hadn’t met her husband in four months. The couple decided to meet in Pune and settle there.