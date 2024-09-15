ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 'Constitution Temples' at ITIs in Maharashtra

Published - September 15, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale attended the event

PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated ‘Constitution Temples’ at the vocational training centres in 434 ITIs in Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (September 15, 2024) inaugurated 'Constitution Temples' at the vocational training centres in 434 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra.

He presided over the programme in Mumbai, organised by the Maharashtra Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department headed by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

ITIs are post-secondary schools set up to provide training in various trades.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale attended the event.

Mr. Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai on Saturday, amid the ongoing 10-day Ganpati festival.

The Vice-President also visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (September 14,2024) evening and offered prayers at the idol of Lord Ganesh installed there.

Mumbai

